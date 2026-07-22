Thanksgiving Point's Imaginaria is a very patriotic place to celebrate Pioneer Day

If you're looking for a patriotic place to celebrate Pioneer Day, look no further than Imaginaria at Thanksgiving Point.

This summer, Imaginaria transforms the 50-acre Ashton Gardens into an extraordinary festival experience where imagination meets the American spirit.

From hands-on discovery and interactive creativity to moments of patriotic wonder, children of all ages will explore what makes America truly America.

Ashley Hawk was there to see the giant 40 foot Statue of Liberty, as well as replicas of the Lincoln Memorial, Liberty Bell, Mount Rushmore, and Washington Monument.

There's also a field of American flags, an inflatable obstacle course, a giant slide and themed play zones.

And just in time for Utah's Pioneer Day, there are special ways to discover more about our state at Heritage Trail.

It celebrates Utah's landmarks including Arches and historical pieces from our state's history.

Kids can also make a "Utah"-shaped keychain in the craft tent.

Imaginaria runs through August 22nd and you can get your tickets at Thanksgivingpoint.org.