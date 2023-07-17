Watch Now
The Place

Actions

The Blacksmith Shop was one of the most important parts of Pioneer towns

Visit the Blacksmith Shop at This is the Place Heritage Park
Jenny talks to Diamond Jim at This is the Place heritage Park about the Blacksmith Shop.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 15:54:12-04

As Pioneer Day approaches, This is the Place is a great place to visit to learn how the pioneers lived and worked when they first came to the Salt Lake Valley.

Visitors can interact with artisans and tradesmen as see them working in their shops.

Jenny checked out the Blacksmith Shop with Diamond Jim who says these artisans are working the metal the same way that blacksmiths of old used to.

He says this was one of the most important buildings in pioneer villages because this is where all the tools were made.

He explained that they warm their tools in a coke fire until it's 3000 degrees. He says, "when it's red, it's ready" to mold and form the tools.

Visitors can also buy the tools at the shop.

For more information, please visit: thisistheplace.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere