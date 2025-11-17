The Boys and Girls Clubs is a cornerstone of youth development in communities across the state.

For decades, the organization has provided a safe, supportive environment where young people can learn, grow, and realize their full potential.

The Club offers a variety of services including after-school and summer programs, mentorship, recreational and sports activities, leadership development and programs in the arts, technology and career exploration.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah's commitment to the community directly intersects with the goals of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake.

Both organizations believe in investing in the next generation by promoting healthy choices, fostering education, and strengthening community support systems.

Through its participation with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake, Regence helps expand access to wellness programs, supports mental health initiatives, and empowers youth and families to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

At Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake, they believe that young people have powerful voices and they give them the tools and support they need to make real change in their communities.

The teens at the Spence Eccles Club have spent the last year advocating for substance misuse prevention and recovery, learning how policy works, and sharing stories that inspire compassion and action.

This project was made possible through the Salt Lake County Health Department's Youth Advocacy Grant, and it's grown into something much bigger.

The youth traveled to Washington, D.C. for the Summit for America's Youth, met with Utah representatives, and even advocated for legislation that supports workforce readiness and afterschool programs.

They even worked together to create a documentary, "The Weight We Let Go". They interviewed people in Salt Lake including Utah State Senator Dr. Jen Plumb, who shared how her brother's story inspired her to help others. It was emotional to hear those stories, but it also gave us hope—recovery is possible, and no one should have to go through it alone.

They're working on a podcast next where they'll keep talking about recovery prevention and how young people can be part of the solution.

You can learn more at gslclubs.org.

