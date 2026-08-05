The Chocolate Covered Wagon is known for salt water taffy, caramel and so much more.

The Chocolate Covered Wagon is known for their caramel covered apples and salt water taffy, but there's so much more to enjoy too!

Jenny Hardman talked with owner Cindy Robinson who says it all started with The Taffy Shop at Trolley Square 40 years ago.

They've since moved The Taffy Shop to Gardner Village and opened a store in Sandy where you can watch the candy being made so you know it's fresh.

The caramel apples make great teacher gifts as kids go back to school. They come in many flavors including the favorite, Whitewater Rapid.

There's also Rocky Road, Seasalt Caramel, and the Avalanche, which is another popular flavor.

You can learn more at chocolatecoveredwagon.com and on social media @chocolatecoveredwagon.