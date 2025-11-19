The creator and composer of "The Forgotten Carols" is officially passing the baton to his son

For more than three decades, Michael McLean has brought the beloved character of John to life in The Forgotten Carols.

His heartfelt storytelling and music have touched generations.

This season marks a deeply meaningful milestone: Michael is officially passing the lead role (and flute) to none other than his son, Scott McLean.

Scott grew up surrounded by the music of The Forgotten Carols with a deep understanding of the tender spirit and faith that Michael brought to the role.

The tour begins on November 22, 2025 and travels to cities across the state including several performances in Salt Lake City.

You can get your tickets at forgottencarols.com.