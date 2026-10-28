The founders of "Ink Against Cancer" get a surprise visit from The Dream Team

For the people behind "Ink Against Cancer", tattoos are about more than artwork.

Co-founders Hildegard and Jay Koening say they bring people together and make a difference for people affected by cancer.

The foundation grew out of heartbreak, Jay lost his mother to cancer and then a man they call their "chosen brother" was facing the same fight and couldn't find the help he needed.

That's how "Ink Against Cancer" was born and continues in their friend's memory today.

They partner with tattoo artists to raise money, helping around 100 cancer warriors with medical bills and daily needs and even a special wish or two.

"A lady, she wanted to be part of a competition, a costume competition, and some individuals have been wanting to see the ocean one more time and so we have been able to help them with that," says Hildegard.

They thought Fox 13 Anchor Jiani Navarro was doing a story on their foundation, but it actually was a Dream Team surprise!

Sharlene Wells, Mountain America Credit Union, surprised them with a three-part gift including a full set of tires from Victor's Tires, $250 in gas cards plus $1,500 dollars to their foundation.

Allen Record, the owner of 5th Avenue Studio Supply, which helps to support "Ink Against Cancer's" mission says, "They don't have bodies big enough for their hearts".

CLICK HERE to nominate someone deserving of a Dream Team surprise.