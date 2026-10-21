The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill serves build-your-own gyro kits and catering for football season

Football season is here, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is spotlighting its build-your-own gyro kit, along with a lineup of dips and Mediterranean dishes made for tailgates, watch parties and gatherings.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill sets itself apart by combining high-quality ingredients with bold Mediterranean flavors in a modern fast-casual dining experience. From convenient, freshly prepared meals to customizable catering options designed to feed a crowd, the restaurant delivers flavor along with quality, convenience and hospitality.

With football season underway, the restaurant is showcasing its build-your-own gyro kit, in addition to a few other dips and Mediterranean dishes. These fresh Mediterranean favorites are popular menu items for easy, flavorful tailgates, watch parties and any type of celebration.

The Great Greek specializes in catering large parties, events, meetings and family gatherings. Its catering options are suited to feed a crowd with flavors that provide something for everyone. The menu includes build-your-own gyro kits, as well as souvlaki skewers accompanied by rice pilaf, Greek salad, fresh dips and desserts like baklava for guests at any event.

The Great Greek serves an award-winning menu featuring modern interpretations of Mediterranean favorites in an elevated fast-casual atmosphere. It is open for dine-in, pick-up, catering and delivery.

The restaurant's ingredients, combined with its fast-casual format, allow guests to grab a quick, easy and convenient meal on the go. The restaurant notes there are few healthy alternatives to everyday fast-food options and says it is proud to share this resource with the community.

You can learn more at thegreatgreekgrill.com or on Instagram at @greatgreekgrill and @greatgreekgrilldraperut. The Draper location can be reached at (801) 804-5383.