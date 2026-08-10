The Heart of the America 250 Celebration at Thanksgiving Point continues through August 22

This summer, Imaginaria has transformed the 50-acre Ashton Gardens into an extraordinary festival experience where imagination meets the American spirit.

From hands-on discovery and interactive creativity to moments of patriotic wonder, children of all ages will explore what makes America truly America.

Jenny Hardman was at Thanksgiving Point in The Parade of Flags portion of Imaginaria.

There are more than 250 flags, including one for every year of America, one for every state and one for every branch of the military.

The flags are in chronological order.

The Statue of Liberty is 40 feet tall!

There's also a replica of the Lincoln Memorial which is about 13 feet tall (the one in Washington D.C. is 19 feet tall).

Each stop invited kids to learn historical facts, ask questions and see history in a whole new way!

Imaginaria's America 250 continues through August 22, 2026.

Get tickets now at thanksgivingpoint.org.