The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium's animals are ready for Halloween

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is a fun and slightly spooky place to get into the Halloween spirit!

The resident creepy crawlers are ready to help you celebrate!

Morgan Saxton met Perseus, an Eastern Indigo snake who's about four years old. Ashley Kerbs, Curator of Ambassador Programs, says Perseus is about eight feet long and belongs to the species that is the largest non-venomous snake in the United States.

Perseus and about 80 other animals including hermit crabs, cockroaches, frogs, toads, armadillos and birds are part of the animal ambassador program.

The Aquarium takes them to different schools all over the state. They have programs for 2nd, 4th and 6th graders.

Heidi Byington, Social Media & Communications, says be sure to come to the Aquarium's Trick or Treasure on Monday, October 27, 2025 from 4-8pm.

There will be trick or treating, animal enrichment activities and you can get up close to some of the ambassador animals like Sprinkles the tarantula.

She's 19 years old and is one of the favorites during the Halloween season.

You can learn more at livingplanetaquarium.org/experiences/halloween-events.

