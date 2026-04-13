The Master's Degree in Construction Engineering at the "U" answers a widespread need in construction

Only graduates from construction engineering programs can become Professional Engineers, and the University of Utah is the only one in the state to offer that possibility.

Ashley Hawk talked with Dr. Christian Brockmann with the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering about the Master's Degree in Construction Engineering.

He explained it is designed as a Construction MBA for middle management and it's online.

While other universities in Utah offer construction management degree's the U's is a construction engineering degree.

Civil engineers define a structure by producing blueprints; they concentrate on what needs to be built.

Construction managers take the blueprints and create the structure; they concentrate on how to build it.

Construction engineers are placed between civil engineers and construction managers.

They have the basic knowledge from both fields, and therefore, they are best trained to integrate the design and construction of large projects; they are generalists.

Construction engineers undergo the same rigorous formation in math and science as civil engineers.

While they have more exposure to design courses than construction management students, they are not falling behind in construction basics.

However, civil engineers have deeper design exposure, and construction managers learn additional construction concepts and tools.

Despite the name of the programs, neither civil engineers nor construction engineers nor construction management students have specific management training.

This needs to be added through a master's program, such as UOnline's Master of Science in Construction Engineering.

Most people in the construction industry who have gone through the transition from engineer to manager call it a very bumpy road; some fail to be successful.

Most companies provide help by experienced mentors; large companies have programs organized in what they call a company university; industry organizations such as the Associated General Contractors offer short courses.

To get more comprehensive help, some in the transition turned to business schools.

They had to find out that the help offered by MBAs is not really useful in construction because they focus on mass production and top executives.

What is missing is a comprehensive program that concentrates on the construction industry and the needs of the middle management, i.e., a construction MBA for middle management.

This is what the University of Utah offers.

While this program is expressly tailored to the needs of engineers in transition to become managers, it also offers a path to professional licensure.

With some extra effort, students can achieve a Master's Degree and fulfill at the same time the education requirements on the way to becoming professional engineers.

Working professionals going through the transition from engineer to manager can enroll and study at their own speed.

There are courses preparing students for careers in construction companies as well as in large-scale engineering projects, ranging from beginning manager to just below the top management level in a company.

Expected pay in senior positions is around $250,000 per year, with project directors of megaprojects earning up to $600,000.

The Master's Degree in Construction Engineering at the University of Utah answers a genuine and widespread need of the construction industry and offers rich rewards to its graduates.

To learn more visit online.utah.edu/graduate-programs/construction-eng.