The Maven Block Party is more than a market -- it's a celebration of women entrepreneurs.

The 7th annual Maven Block Party is Maven's mission in action—more than a market, it's a celebration of women entrepreneurs leading with their whole selves and connecting with neighbors to strengthen the community.

Attendees can expect a wide variety of over 100 booths, kid-friendly activities, food, and beverages!

They are partnering with the Children's Entrepreneur Market, which is an award-winning program that teaches young people about the power of entrepreneurship.

Some other booth highlights include:

- Girls Who Smash will be serving up smash burgers. Last year, they came as a booth, and now they have an awesome food truck!

- Jamera from Naturally NaQuai will be there. She has joined the Block Party multiple years in a row and will have some high-quality body care products

- Nuzzles & Co. is bringing puppies and dogs to adopt

- Speaking of dogs, the wiener dog races will be happening again this year. Kevin from The Heavy Metal Shop is hosting that one, and it's always a blast, so bring your wieners!

The Maven Block Party is happening on Saturday, September 27th, from 9am to 2pm at Maven. Entry is free!

For more information please visit: mavenslc.com/.