The Salt Lake Parade of Homes is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year and there are more custom homes and larger homes than in the past several years.

Visitors can explore the latest trends in architecture, interior design, home technology, outdoor living, and custom craftsmanship at the 29 homes on Parade through Salt Lake and Tooele Counties.

Jenny Hardman toured one of the amazing homes, The LivingWell Home by Tri Pointe Homes located at 2065 East Arbor Lane in Holladay.

Matthew Cragon, V.P. of Operations for Tri Pointe, says the home was designed around whole-home wellness, bringing together architecture, interior design, technology, comfort and healthier living.

Emmy-winning design expert and television host Bobby Berk contributed to the home's design.

The LivingWell Home hosted this year's inaugural Parade Premiere Party, where Bobby Berk joined guests for an exclusive first look at the home and helped celebrate the launch of the 80th anniversary Parade.

It's listed at $5,500,00 and has 7,772 finished square feet and 9,817 total square feet with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a four-bay garage.

This home is a great example of what makes this year's Parade special: larger homes, custom details, innovative design, and features visitors may not see anywhere else.

The Parade gives people the opportunity to step inside some of the area's most impressive homes and gather ideas for their own homes, whether they are building, remodeling, or simply looking for inspiration.

The 2026 Parade of Homes is open now through August 15, 2026 and you can get tickets and find additional information at saltlakeparade.com.