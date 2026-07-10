The Summer Wellness Showcase is a FREE event for all ages to learn about health and wellness, nutrition, see Thrive Xcel wellness demonstrations, plus enjoy live music, giveaways and family-friendly activities.

It's happening in the parking lot of Thrive Xcel in Draper, at 1111 E. Draper Parkway #118 on Saturday, July 11, 2026 from 11am-6pm.

We talked with LeAnn Wheeler, Co-Founder and CEO of thrive Counter Pulsation, about the event and her personal story.

She says after multiple heart attacks and failed bypass surgery, she was told "nothing more can be done."

EECP was life-changing: strengthening her heart and stimulating the growth of new collateral arteries, an outcome documented by angiograms.

This transformation launched her journey from "no-options" patient to passionate advocate of this safe, noninvasive therapy.

LeAnn says in addition to learning more about EECP, she's also excited to welcome special guests to the event, including "The Chosen" actor Nick Shakoour.

Best known worldwide for portraying Zebedee in the global phenomenon The Chosen. Shakoour is also an author, speaker, and advocate whose inspiring message of hope and faith has touched audiences around the world.

You can learn more at Thrive-Xcel.com/event.