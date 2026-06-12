The Ticket Dr. explains why you shouldn't "just give up" if you're ticketed by police

Joseph Jardine, The Ticket Dr., says when people are facing tickets, they often give up because they actually are guilty. But, they don't have to.

He says, "They will say, well I was speeding, or it's true, my insurance had lapsed or I was on my way to take my driver's test" and then then just give up."

But he says what if we took the same approach when people get sick? You know you're sick so you don't go to the doctor.

Jardine says the point is, yes, you are sick, but the doctor can help you get better and avoid the more serious consequences.

He explains that the same can be true with facing tickets. "Sometimes you have misdiagnosed how serious the charges are, sometimes you think it is no bid deal, but it really is. Sometimes you think it is really bad, and it turns out it is something minor. Either way, having a professional on your side that knows what to look for and how to appropriately deal with the situation is the best course of action."

There's a lot The Ticket Dr. can do even when you are guilty. Give them a call at 801-451-9555 or visit theticketdr.com.