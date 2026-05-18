The Travel Mom joins us from inside a beautiful RV

The summer travel season is upon us and National Go RVing Day is Saturday, June 13, 2026.

No matter who you are traveling with, your family, friends or pets... there's a perfect RV for everyone.

Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, joined us from inside a beautiful RV to tell us more.

She says, "RV travel gives you the freedom to explore like no other kind of travel."

It's also an economical way to travel because everything is right there, you don't need to pay for hotels, airfare, food and more.

There's a a contest going to celebrate America 250, with GoRVing 250, just pick up a passport at participating RV dealerships or download it here and you can document your journey.

Just send in a picture and you will be eligible to win a $5,000 prize towards a future exploration adventure. Also the first 250 people to enter will get some cool RV swag.

You can learn more at gorving.com.