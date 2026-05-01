"The Travel Mom" joins us from the deck of a Princess Cruise Ship

We never know where our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, will be. One thing we DO know is she always shares amazing vacation ideas with us.

Today she is back with another one, straight from the deck of the Star Princess at the Port of Los Angeles.

The cruise ship is the latest addition to the fabulous fleet of Princess ships and she's making her west coast debut heading to Alaska for her inaugural season there.

Emily says she loves traveling to Alaska on Princess Cruises because you can enjoy a romantic escape all the way to a multi-generational family trip because there are so many shore excursions for every ability from whale watching to hiking.

And, the Star Princess isn't the only Princess ship taking passengers to Alaska - they have seven different ships in the region.

You may even be able to get on board for this summer, or you can plan an adventure for 2027.

The best place to start is at Princess.com.