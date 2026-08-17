The U.K.'s iconic drinking chocolate Knoops is coming to Utah!

The shop will be in the 9th and 9th neighborhood of Salt Lake City and will be the first location outside of the U.K.

Founder Jens Knoop talked with Jenny Hardman and described himself as a "lifelong chocolate lover".

He opened his first shop in England in 2013 and now has 27 shops across the U.K., Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and now one in Salt Lake City, which was appealing to him because a lot of people don't drink coffee here.

Customers can choose from 18 types of chocolate form around the world and then can watch their drinks be made in the open kitchen.

There's even a personalized drink for Utah!

Knoops will open on August 21, 2026 and you can learn more at knoops.com and follow them on Instagram @knoopschocolate.