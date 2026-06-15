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The Utah Backpack Swapp Meet provides backpacks and essential school supplies to local Utah families

The Utah Backpack Swapp Meet
(The Place Advertiser) - The Utah Backpack Swapp Meet provides backpacks and essential school supplies to local Utah families.
Backpack Swapp Meet
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The Utah Backpack Swapp Meet is a community event aimed at supporting local families by providing backpacks and essential school supplies to local Utah families.

Local Utah families are invited to reserve a brand-new backpack for their students in advance.

Just visit backpackswappmeet.com to secure your reservation and pick a time slot that works best for you.

If you missed the deadline to RSVP, you can still come to the event and pick up a backpack on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

The event is at Granger High School, 3580 S. 3600 W. West Valley City, UT on July 18th from 9am -12pm.

In addition to handing out more than 3,000 backpacks with essential school supplies, there will also be live music and free shaved ice by Ocean Ice.

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