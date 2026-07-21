The Utah Days of '47 Rodeo is a one-of-a-kind Gold Medal Rodeo

The Utah Days of '47 Rodeo presented by Zions Bank is a one-of-a-kind Gold Medal Rodeo being held July 21-25, 2026.

Ashley Hawk was at the Utah State Fairpark to get all the details on this year's rodeo, which is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA).

360 contestants from all over the country will be competing at the state-of-the-art 17.5 million-dollar arena.

There will all kinds of competitions including bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding as well as steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping, breakaway roping and barrel racing.

Money won at this rodeo will help contestants qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.

The event also features the Frontier Fun Zone, food & gift vendors as well as a live music stage.

Tickets are available at utahdaysof47rodeo.com.