The Vineyard Mom shares recipes for a cozy fall dinner.

Spicy Pumpkin Soup with Pumpkin Seed and Parsley Gremolata

2 tablespoons butter

½ yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon curry powder

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

1 can of pure pumpkin puree

2 ½ cups chicken broth

2 bay leaves

½ cup half and half

Gremolata

2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

¼ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Place pumpkin seeds into a bowl and sprinkle with cumin. Toss to combine. Place seeds into a dry skillet over medium high heat. Heat for 3 minutes or until fragrant. Place seeds back in the bowl and add lemon zest and parsley. Toss to combine.

Melt butter in a medium sized pot on medium low heat. Add onion and garlic. Saute for 2 minutes.

Add ground ginger, curry powder, cinnamon and salt. Stir to combine and saute for another 30 seconds.

Pour in pumpkin puree and chicken stock. Add bay leaves and stir well to combine. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

Remove the lid and discard bay leaves. Turn the heat off and using an immersion blender or a blender, blend soup until smooth. Put soup back on the heat on medium low heat.

Add half and half and stir to combine. Bring soup back up to a simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Serve in a bowl with a spoonful of the pumpkin seed and parsley gremolata.

Goat Cheese and Chive Cornbread Muffins

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup cornmeal

¼ cup sugar

4 tsp baking powder

1¼ tsp salt

2 large eggs

1½ cups milk

¾ cup unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup chives diced

1 cup crumbled goat cheese

Grease a muffin pan, or line with paper liners; set aside.

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

In a large bowl, add all dry ingredients (flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder and salt.) Stir until well combined.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk and melted butter. Add this mixture to the dry ingredients along with chives and crumbled goat cheese; stir until well combined.

Fill each muffin cup until ¾ full. Bake for 20-22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out mostly clean.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG.

Leslie recommends pairing this dinner with red wine, a Pinot Noir if you like a milder flavor, and if you like red wine, go with a Cabernet Sauvignon.

