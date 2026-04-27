The Wings for Life World Run is a global charity race held in May every year

People all over the world will be running, walking or rolling on the same day at the same time in the Wings for Life World Run.

It's officially the largest running event on the planet and it's happening on May 10, 2026.

We talked with Mason Spellings who participates in the race every single year.

He says Wings for Life has become his "Superbowl" after being paralyzed in a motocross accident in 2019.

That's what this race is all about — 100 percent of entry fees go directly to Wings for Life to support their mission to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

You can learn more and sign up at wingsforlifeworldrun.com/en.