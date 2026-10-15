There's a new floral service at Smith's and it's all about weddings

There's a new floral service at Smith's Food & Drug that will make planning a wedding so much simpler - a complimentary wedding planning studio to guide brides and grooms in what they need.

It's a relaxing, no-pressure, creative space for brides and grooms to browse resources, ask questions, get inspired, and bring the vision of their weddings to life.

Smith's Floral offers bouquets, centerpieces, and floral arrangements to leave a lasting impression on your and your guests.

Yvette Campbell, Smith's Floral Manager and Florist, say they offer customizable wedding flower packages to suit your style, color scheme, and theme.

For DIY brides, you can also customize the floral packages so you can create your own floral arrangements.

Browse the inspiration gallery at krogerweddingcollection.com and find a store near you at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

Smith's will be at the Salt Lake City Bridal & Wedding Expo happening on October 17, 2026 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Stop by their booth and mention you saw them on FOX13 to enter a drawing for $250 off the cost of a wedding package. ($1000 min order).