There's always something new to discover at Clark Planetarium

Clark Planetarium brings people together to explore astronomy and science in fun, accessible, hands-on ways.

And, there's always something new to discover!

Jenny Hardman talked with Misty Morris about upcoming events at Clark - whether you're a longtime space enthusiast or just curious about it.

Join Clark Planetarium and witness the Roman Space Telescope launch on August 30, 2026 at 05:20 am MDT.

It will launch a a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The rocket is named after NASA's first chief astronomer, Nancy Grace, and has a field of view at least 100 times larger than the Hubble Telescope.

That means it could potentially measure light from a billion galaxies in its lifetime.

You can reserve a spot for this event here.

Clark's Member Star Party gives members a chance to experience the night sky together. It's an opportunity to get outside, look through telescopes, learn from astronomy experts, and connect with people who share a passion for space.

You don't need a professional telescope to become an astrophotographer. Clark's Cellphone Astrophotography class shows visitors how they can use the technology already in their pockets to capture surprisingly beautiful images of the moon, stars, and night sky.

International Observe the Moon Night is a chance for the whole community to look up together. Clark Planetarium will celebrate our closest celestial neighbor with opportunities to learn about the moon, observe it through telescopes, and discover more about humanity's history of lunar exploration.

And Clark is taking the love of science and fandom to FanX Salt Lake. They will be part of the excitement with opportunities to connect with fans, celebrate science fiction and space exploration, and show that the wonders of the universe are just as exciting as the worlds we imagine.

Visit ClarkPlanetarium.org to stay up-to-date on everything that's coming.