There's nothing "six seven" about Evee — she's six six all the way!

She's about six years old and she weights six pounts.

Evee is sweet, gentle girl who will be best friends with you if you have her treats.

She'd love to be in a home with other small dogs and she love kids too.

Evee loves to sun bathe and loves going for long walks.

She doesn't love being in a kennel, but she is potty trained, spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations and she comes with her favorite collar harness and leash.

If you're interested in meeting Evee, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will have adoptable dogs at Petco in Taylorsville, 786 W 5400s. from 1-4pm on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

