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These beard products are made in Utah and have unique scents

Barbudo Beard Products
Barbudo Beard Products is a locally and family-owned business that produces handmade products to get rid of itchy beards.
Barbudo Beard Products
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Barbudo Beard Products was started in Utah by a family with the main goal of getting rid of itchy, flaky problems that many men face with beards.

The products are handmade in Utah and feature unique scents not conventionally found elsewhere like Spearmint, Pipe Tobacco & Mahogany and Hickory.

They offer everything from beard butter to beard oil and accessories too.

And, they (and their customers) have found multiple uses for the products besides beards like tattoo conditioner, dry skin relief, aftershave and skin toner.

You can learn more at barbudobeardproducts.com and on Instagram @barbudobeardproducts.

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