These common myths could be making people hesitate to register as a donor

DonorConnect is a federally designated non-profit that serves as the link between organ, tissue and eye donors to transplant recipients.

Mark Dixon, Director, Public Relations & Public Education for DonorConnect joined us to address common myths that might make people hesitate to register as a donor.



Myth 1: If I'm a donor, doctors won't try to save my life. Fact: Care teams can't access the donor registry – they won't know if you're a donor or not and will always prioritize your wellbeing.

Myth 2: Organs can be taken from people in a coma. Fact: Organ recovery is only initiated after death occurs.

Myth 3: I'm too old, or too unhealthy to be a donor. Fact: There is no age limit to be a donor and very few medical conditions disqualify you from donating.

Myth 4: The donor's family will have to pay for the donation process. Fact: There are absolutely no costs to the donor's family for the organ recovery and transplant process

Myth 5: I can't have an open casket funeral if I'm a donor. Fact: Care is taken to prepare the body for any kind of funeral desired by the family.

You can learn more about being a donor, and sign up to be a donor at DonorConnect.life.

