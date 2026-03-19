These meals feel fresh and seasonal but still satisfying for the whole family

Now that Spring is here, you may be wanting to eat lighter. These meals will help you do that, and will still satisfy.

Emilie Davis, Whole Essentials Nutrition, says Springtime meals should focus on fiber-rich vegetables, high-quality protein and healthy fats and citrus-based flavor instead of heavy sauces.

She says these foods will help maintain steady digestion, blood sugar balance and energy.

For instance, a light protein-rich, and packed with fiber lunch would be Lemon Herb Chicken with Roasted Asparagus and Peas.

She also recommends a Salmon with Citrus and Spring Greens.

And Emilie is sharing a recipe for Spring Veggie Pasta Salad with brown rice pasta, peas, asparagus, and pesto sauce with fresh herbs for gut-friendly fiber and plant diversity.

You can learn more at wholeessentialsnutrition.com.