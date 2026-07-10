They don't call Bob a "people pleaser" for nothing!

Meet Bob — our Hearts4Paws four-month-old Pet of the Week!

His mom is a Yorkie and his dad is a pug and he's the last of the litter to be adopted and no one can understand why because he's the sweetest boy and the ultimate "people pleaser".

He gets along with everyone and has a playful personality who is ready to explore and go on adventures with you!

He's also happy to just chill and give you all the kisses and cuddles you could ever want.

Bob's also one smart cookie and gets along great with other dogs and kids too.

If you'd like to meet Bob, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will have adoptable dogs at The Dog's Meow, 2047 E. 3300 S., Millcreek on Saturday, July 11, 2026 from 12pm-3pm.