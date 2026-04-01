Things to know before signing your dog up for doggy daycare

When it comes to choosing a doggy daycare, there are some important things to check before making a decision.

Ashley Hawk went to Dogtopia of Midvale and talked with Area Marketing Manager Myhriah Young.

She said first of all, the Meet & Greet process matters. A reputable daycare should always require a meet & greet evaluation before allowing a dog to join.

Make sure that all dogs in a daycare setting have up-to-date vaccinations. That protects everyone.

Myhriah says most reputable daycares also require dogs to be spayed or neutered by around seven months.

You can learn more by visiting dogtopia.com and booking a meet & greet.