This 7-pound bundle of love is ready to meet her forever family!

Janice is our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week and just the sweetest girl who's described a a 7-pound bundle of love!

She was rescued from a hoarding situation near Provo and is ready to find her forever family.

Janice is a maltipoo, about 2-3 years old and very loving to everything and everyone!

She's always wiggling and pounding around trying to play or get loves.

She's living in a foster home with young children, cats and dogs and does great with them.

Janice is spayed, vaccinated and chipped!

If you'd like to meet Janice, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.