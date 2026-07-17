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This cobbler recipe is all about the main course

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's Summer Chicken Cobbler recipe
(The Place Advertiser) - This cobbler recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff is all about the main course.
Summer Chicken Cobbler
Summer Chicken Cobbler
Posted

Summer Chicken Cobbler recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Ingredients

Filling

● 3 Tbsp butter

● 1 medium yellow onion, diced

● 3 cloves garlic, minced

● 2 medium zucchini, diced

● Kernels from 3 ears fresh corn, divided

● 3 Tbsp flour

● 2 cups chicken broth

● 1 cup heavy cream

● 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

● 1 tsp kosher salt

● 1/2 tsp black pepper

● 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

● 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

Topping

● 1 box Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix

● 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

● 3/4 cup whole milk

● 1/4 cup butter, melted

● Included garlic herb seasoning packet

Garnish

● Chopped fresh parsley

Directions

Build the Filling

● Preheat oven to 375°F.

● Melt butter in a large oven-safe skillet or cast iron pan over medium heat.

● Add onion and cook 4–5 minutes until softened.

● Add garlic, zucchini, and 2½ ears worth of corn.

● Cook another 3–4 minutes until the zucchini begins to soften.

● Sprinkle flour over the vegetables and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.

● Slowly whisk in chicken broth.

● Add heavy cream, thyme, salt, and pepper.

● Simmer 3–4 minutes until lightly thickened.

● Stir in Parmesan cheese.

● Fold in shredded chicken.

● Remove from heat.

Prepare the Biscuit Topping

● Combine the Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, shredded cheddar cheese, and milk in a bowl.

● Stir just until combined.

● Drop spoonfuls of biscuit dough evenly over the filling.

● Leave small gaps so the filling can bubble through.

● Sprinkle the remaining reserved corn kernels over the top.

Bake

● Bake 22–25 minutes until golden brown and cooked through.

● Combine the melted butter with the enclosed garlic herb seasoning packet.

● Immediately brush over the hot biscuit topping.

● Allow to rest 5 minutes before serving.

Serve

● Garnish with chopped parsley.

● Scoop into bowls making sure each serving gets creamy chicken filling, summer vegetables, and biscuit topping.

Chef Jeff Tips

● Fresh corn adds sweetness and texture that really makes this dish shine.

● Don't overcook the zucchini before baking; it will continue cooking in the oven.

● Using milk instead of water creates a richer, more tender biscuit topping.

● Reserving some corn for the top gives the cobbler a beautiful finished look.

● Let the cobbler rest for 5 minutes before serving so the filling can set slightly.

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

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