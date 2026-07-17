This cobbler recipe is all about the main course

Summer Chicken Cobbler recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Ingredients

Filling

● 3 Tbsp butter

● 1 medium yellow onion, diced

● 3 cloves garlic, minced

● 2 medium zucchini, diced

● Kernels from 3 ears fresh corn, divided

● 3 Tbsp flour

● 2 cups chicken broth

● 1 cup heavy cream

● 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

● 1 tsp kosher salt

● 1/2 tsp black pepper

● 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

● 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

Topping

● 1 box Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix

● 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

● 3/4 cup whole milk

● 1/4 cup butter, melted

● Included garlic herb seasoning packet

Garnish

● Chopped fresh parsley

Directions

Build the Filling

● Preheat oven to 375°F.

● Melt butter in a large oven-safe skillet or cast iron pan over medium heat.

● Add onion and cook 4–5 minutes until softened.

● Add garlic, zucchini, and 2½ ears worth of corn.

● Cook another 3–4 minutes until the zucchini begins to soften.

● Sprinkle flour over the vegetables and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.

● Slowly whisk in chicken broth.

● Add heavy cream, thyme, salt, and pepper.

● Simmer 3–4 minutes until lightly thickened.

● Stir in Parmesan cheese.

● Fold in shredded chicken.

● Remove from heat.

Prepare the Biscuit Topping

● Combine the Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, shredded cheddar cheese, and milk in a bowl.

● Stir just until combined.

● Drop spoonfuls of biscuit dough evenly over the filling.

● Leave small gaps so the filling can bubble through.

● Sprinkle the remaining reserved corn kernels over the top.

Bake

● Bake 22–25 minutes until golden brown and cooked through.

● Combine the melted butter with the enclosed garlic herb seasoning packet.

● Immediately brush over the hot biscuit topping.

● Allow to rest 5 minutes before serving.

Serve

● Garnish with chopped parsley.

● Scoop into bowls making sure each serving gets creamy chicken filling, summer vegetables, and biscuit topping.

Chef Jeff Tips

● Fresh corn adds sweetness and texture that really makes this dish shine.

● Don't overcook the zucchini before baking; it will continue cooking in the oven.

● Using milk instead of water creates a richer, more tender biscuit topping.

● Reserving some corn for the top gives the cobbler a beautiful finished look.

● Let the cobbler rest for 5 minutes before serving so the filling can set slightly.

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.