This cobbler recipe is all about the main course

Summer Chicken Cobbler recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.
Ingredients
Filling
● 3 Tbsp butter
● 1 medium yellow onion, diced
● 3 cloves garlic, minced
● 2 medium zucchini, diced
● Kernels from 3 ears fresh corn, divided
● 3 Tbsp flour
● 2 cups chicken broth
● 1 cup heavy cream
● 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
● 1 tsp kosher salt
● 1/2 tsp black pepper
● 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
● 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
Topping
● 1 box Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix
● 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
● 3/4 cup whole milk
● 1/4 cup butter, melted
● Included garlic herb seasoning packet
Garnish
● Chopped fresh parsley
Directions
Build the Filling
● Preheat oven to 375°F.
● Melt butter in a large oven-safe skillet or cast iron pan over medium heat.
● Add onion and cook 4–5 minutes until softened.
● Add garlic, zucchini, and 2½ ears worth of corn.
● Cook another 3–4 minutes until the zucchini begins to soften.
● Sprinkle flour over the vegetables and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.
● Slowly whisk in chicken broth.
● Add heavy cream, thyme, salt, and pepper.
● Simmer 3–4 minutes until lightly thickened.
● Stir in Parmesan cheese.
● Fold in shredded chicken.
● Remove from heat.
Prepare the Biscuit Topping
● Combine the Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, shredded cheddar cheese, and milk in a bowl.
● Stir just until combined.
● Drop spoonfuls of biscuit dough evenly over the filling.
● Leave small gaps so the filling can bubble through.
● Sprinkle the remaining reserved corn kernels over the top.
Bake
● Bake 22–25 minutes until golden brown and cooked through.
● Combine the melted butter with the enclosed garlic herb seasoning packet.
● Immediately brush over the hot biscuit topping.
● Allow to rest 5 minutes before serving.
Serve
● Garnish with chopped parsley.
● Scoop into bowls making sure each serving gets creamy chicken filling, summer vegetables, and biscuit topping.
Chef Jeff Tips
● Fresh corn adds sweetness and texture that really makes this dish shine.
● Don't overcook the zucchini before baking; it will continue cooking in the oven.
● Using milk instead of water creates a richer, more tender biscuit topping.
● Reserving some corn for the top gives the cobbler a beautiful finished look.
● Let the cobbler rest for 5 minutes before serving so the filling can set slightly.
You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.