This is the ultimate family travel trailer, and it is super affordable

The Open Range RV Colt travel trailer 26DBS is the ultimate family trailer because it's spacious and cozy!

Ashley Hawk talked with Brett Parris, owner of Parris RV, to get some of the highlights and find out why it's so affordable.

Brett says it's manufactured in Idaho, so shipping prices are thousands less than other trailers can be.

Brett says the price is $24,995.00, which is just about $280 a month and zero down!

But the lower price doesn't mean you'll miss out on anything.

It features a large kitchen with a full-sized fridge and freezer, microwave and pantry.

There's a seating area with a dining table which also turns into a bed and a spot for a TV and stereo with indoor and outdoor speakers.

There's a walk-around queen bed in a private room up front and also double-size bunk beds in the back with storage underneath.

It's a great layout for a family!

Parris RV is family owned and operated and has four convenient locations:

4360 South State, Murray

5545 South State, Murray

425 East 920 North, Payson

5240 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

You can find more information at ParrisRV.com.