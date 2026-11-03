This recipe won the cooking contest at the Smith's Health & Wellness Fair

A team of two from Utah Valley University's Culinary Arts Institute won the cooking contest at Smith's Food & Drug's Health & Wellness Fair with this recipe.
Those chefs, Catriona Lloyd and Xander Carlson, joined us in our kitchen to demonstrate how they prepare it — and they shared their recipe!
Pan-Seared Salmon with Creamy White Bean & Feta Purée
With Orange Cream Pan Sauce and Braised Zucchini & Onions
Serves 4 | Approx. 40 minutes
1. Creamy White Bean & Feta Purée
Ingredients
- 2 (15-oz) cans cannellini or Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 2 garlic cloves
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 cup chicken stock, plus more as needed
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Combine the white beans, feta, garlic, olive oil, chicken stock, and lemon juice in a blender or food processor.
- Blend until completely smooth and creamy, adding additional chicken stock, 1 tablespoon at a time, if needed to reach your desired consistency.
- Taste and season with salt and black pepper as needed. Remember that feta already adds saltiness.
- Gently warm the purée before serving, if desired.
2. Braised Zucchini & Onions
Ingredients
- 2 medium zucchini, sliced into half-moons
- 1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/4 cup chicken stock
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add sliced onion and cook for 4–5 minutes, until softened.
- Add zucchini, salt, and pepper. Sauté for 2 minutes.
- Pour in chicken stock, cover, and braise for 4–5 minutes, until zucchini is just tender.
- Uncover and allow any excess liquid to reduce before serving.
3. Pan-Seared Salmon
Ingredients
- 4 salmon fillets (5–6 oz each), skin-on preferred
- 1 tbsp canola oil
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 lemon
Instructions
- Pat salmon dry with paper towels and season with salt and black pepper.
- Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place salmon skin-side down and sear for 4–6 minutes without moving.
- Flip salmon and add butter. Cook for another 2–4 minutes, or until cooked to your desired doneness. For food safety, the FDA recommends an internal temperature of 145°F.
- Finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and transfer to a plate. Reserve the skillet for the orange cream pan sauce.
4. Orange Cream Pan Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 large orange (zest and approximately 1/2 cup juice)
- 1 small shallot, finely minced
- 1/2 cup chicken stock
- 1/3 cup heavy cream
- 2 tbsp cold butter
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Remove excess fat from the salmon skillet, leaving approximately 1 teaspoon. Add the minced shallot and cook over medium heat for 1 minute.
- Pour in the orange juice and chicken stock, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Simmer for 3–4 minutes, or until reduced by roughly half.
- Add the heavy cream and orange zest. Simmer gently for 1–2 minutes.
- Remove from heat and whisk in the cold butter until the sauce is smooth and glossy.
- Season with salt and black pepper to taste.
5. To Plate
- Spread a generous spoonful of creamy white bean and feta purée onto each plate.
- Place the pan-seared salmon on top of the purée.
- Arrange the braised zucchini and onions alongside.
- Spoon the orange cream pan sauce around the salmon.
- Finish with a little fresh orange zest.
Chef’s Tip: If the orange sauce tastes too sweet, add a few drops of fresh lemon juice to balance the flavors.