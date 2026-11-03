This recipe won the cooking contest at the Smith's Health & Wellness Fair

A team of two from Utah Valley University's Culinary Arts Institute won the cooking contest at Smith's Food & Drug's Health & Wellness Fair with this recipe.

Those chefs, Catriona Lloyd and Xander Carlson, joined us in our kitchen to demonstrate how they prepare it — and they shared their recipe!

Pan-Seared Salmon with Creamy White Bean & Feta Purée

With Orange Cream Pan Sauce and Braised Zucchini & Onions

Serves 4 | Approx. 40 minutes

1. Creamy White Bean & Feta Purée

Ingredients



2 (15-oz) cans cannellini or Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 garlic cloves

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup chicken stock, plus more as needed

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Instructions



Combine the white beans, feta, garlic, olive oil, chicken stock, and lemon juice in a blender or food processor. Blend until completely smooth and creamy, adding additional chicken stock, 1 tablespoon at a time, if needed to reach your desired consistency. Taste and season with salt and black pepper as needed. Remember that feta already adds saltiness. Gently warm the purée before serving, if desired.

2. Braised Zucchini & Onions

Ingredients



2 medium zucchini, sliced into half-moons

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 tbsp olive oil

1/4 cup chicken stock

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Instructions



Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add sliced onion and cook for 4–5 minutes, until softened. Add zucchini, salt, and pepper. Sauté for 2 minutes. Pour in chicken stock, cover, and braise for 4–5 minutes, until zucchini is just tender. Uncover and allow any excess liquid to reduce before serving.

3. Pan-Seared Salmon

Ingredients



4 salmon fillets (5–6 oz each), skin-on preferred

1 tbsp canola oil

1 tbsp butter

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/2 lemon

Instructions



Pat salmon dry with paper towels and season with salt and black pepper. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place salmon skin-side down and sear for 4–6 minutes without moving. Flip salmon and add butter. Cook for another 2–4 minutes, or until cooked to your desired doneness. For food safety, the FDA recommends an internal temperature of 145°F. Finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and transfer to a plate. Reserve the skillet for the orange cream pan sauce.

4. Orange Cream Pan Sauce

Ingredients



1 large orange (zest and approximately 1/2 cup juice)

1 small shallot, finely minced

1/2 cup chicken stock

1/3 cup heavy cream

2 tbsp cold butter

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Instructions



Remove excess fat from the salmon skillet, leaving approximately 1 teaspoon. Add the minced shallot and cook over medium heat for 1 minute. Pour in the orange juice and chicken stock, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Simmer for 3–4 minutes, or until reduced by roughly half. Add the heavy cream and orange zest. Simmer gently for 1–2 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in the cold butter until the sauce is smooth and glossy. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

5. To Plate



Spread a generous spoonful of creamy white bean and feta purée onto each plate. Place the pan-seared salmon on top of the purée. Arrange the braised zucchini and onions alongside. Spoon the orange cream pan sauce around the salmon. Finish with a little fresh orange zest.

Chef’s Tip: If the orange sauce tastes too sweet, add a few drops of fresh lemon juice to balance the flavors.