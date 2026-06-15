This Strawberry Bruschetta recipe pairs savory and sweet for summer entertaining

This Strawberry Bruschetta by Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, is the perfect blend of savory and sweet for summer entertaining.

1/2 cup strawberries, diced

1/2 cup granny smith apples, diced

2 tablepsoons red onion, fine diced

2 tablespoons purple basil, finely sliced (or sweet basil)

1-2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

4 ounces chevre goat cheese

1 whole wheat baguette

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil for toasting

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Slice baguette into 1/4 inch slices on an angle.

Place slices on cookie sheet and slightly drizzle 4 tablspoons olive oil evenly over slices.

Bake in oven for 8-10 minutes until lightly browned.

Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl gently combine strawberries, apples, red onion, and purple basil; gently toss.

Drizzle with 1-2 tablespoons olive oil and sprinkle sea salt.

Gently toss to combine; set aside.

Once toasts are done and cooled, spread chevre cheese on each toast, top with Strawberry Bruschetta and serve immediately.

Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.