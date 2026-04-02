This travel trailer is the best option for you and your partner!

If you're an empty nester couple who loves to take weekend vacations, we've found the travel trailer for you.

Ashley Hawk went to Parris RV in Payson for a tour of the Forest River Rockwood Mini Lite travel trailer, model 2523MBR.

It features an elegant bedroom with a queen bed, ample wardrobe space and a stylish dresser.

There's a lavish full rear bathroom and a convenient linen closet.

Plus, it has a spacious living room and kitchen combined area that is the heart of the trailer, and it even has plus theater seating for cozy movie nights on a Smart TV.

You can visit ParrisRV.com or visit any one of their 4 locations:

