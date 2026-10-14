This Utahn won a TV cooking show, and now she's a contestant on Fox's "The Floor"

Melanie Bjork-Jensen was a contestant on a Halloween baking competition on TV, and now she's trying to win the big bucks on Fox's The Floor.

You might remember Melanie from when she was on The PLACE about a year ago, when she talked about getting overwhelmed on the set of that baking show, and literally was on the floor.

She ended up winning!

So, isn't it ironic she's on "The Floor's Season of Champions" where every contestant has already won something.

You can watch her on "The Floor" tonight, October 14, 2026, at 7pm on Fox.

The series is hosted by Rob Lowe and starts out with 100 contestants standing on their own section of the floor, and each one has an expertise in a specific trivia subject.

The contestants challenge each other in head-to-head duels, with the winner of each duel taking over all territory controlled by the loser.

The winner then chooses whether to go on the offensive to try and gain more territory or let The Floor choose a new challenger.

The contestant who gains full control over The Floor takes home $250,000.

