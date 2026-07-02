Three youth hockey programs in Utah get big checks from We Win Injury Law

Every time the Utah Mammoth won a game during the 2025-2026 season, We Win Injury Law donated $350 to youth hockey programs across the state.

They won a lot — even making it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and that means that very big checks were recently donated to three different teams.

Tyler T. Todd, attorney with We Win Injury Law, says a total of $6,650.00 was handed out to KJ Ice Barn in Enoch, Wasatch Renegades in Salt Lake and Wasatch Wild in Provo.

Hockey is a growing sport in Utah, but is an expensive sport for kids to play, so We Win Injury Law hopes this donation will help cover some of those costs.

You can contact We Win Injury Law by calling 435-688-9558, visiting WeWinInjuryLaw.com or following them @wewininjurylaw.