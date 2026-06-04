TikTok to Table: Birthday Dot Mug Cake

If you've been on social media lately, you've seen seen the viral videos of Dot Cakes. There are a lot of variations and Ashley Hawk is trying one of the recipes for today's TikTok to Table.

60-Second Birthday Dot Mug Cake

¼ cup all-purpose flour

½ tsp baking powder

1 tbsp vanilla protein powder (optional)

1 tbsp maple syrup or honey

1 tbsp melted butter or coconut oil

2 tbsp milk of choice

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp rainbow sprinkles (plus extra for topping)

Cream Cheese Frosting

2 tbsp whipped cream cheese

1 tsp powdered sugar (or 1 tsp maple syrup)

Splash of vanilla extract

Directions

1. In a microwave-safe mug or ramekin, combine flour, baking powder, protein powder (if using), maple syrup, butter, milk, and vanilla.

2. Stir until smooth.

3. Fold in the sprinkles.

4. Microwave for 45–60 seconds, until the top is set but still soft.

5. Let cool for 2–3 minutes.

6. Mix together the whipped cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla until smooth.

7. Spread the frosting over the warm cake and finish with a generous shower of rainbow sprinkles.

