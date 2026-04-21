TikTok to Table: We tried the viral 2-ingredient banana coconut cookies

If you've been on social media lately, you've probably seen people making the viral banana coconut cookies that you can make with just two or three ingredients.

Ashley Hawk tried one of the recipes in this week's TikTok to Table.

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas

2 cups unsweetened shredded coconut

½ cup chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, mash the bananas. Add the shredded coconut until well combined.

3. Mold a ball of cookie dough on the baking sheets and place in a pre-heated oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 12-15 minutes.

4. Put the chocolate chips in a small bowl and microwave until smooth.

5. Drizzle the chocolate over the cookies.

