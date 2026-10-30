Turtle is a dog who acts like a cat!

Our Pet of the Week is Turtle -- not the reptile, but a sweet, cuddly terrier mix who loves everyone she meets.

She loves to cuddle on the couch and get out for walks too!

Turtle is described as friendly and playful, funny, smart and independent.

She's house trained and spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations.

She's been featured before, but is still waiting for her forever home! She's good with cats and loves kids, but she should be an only dog in the home.

Her adoption fee is $300 and you can meet her by filling out an application at hearts4paws.org.