Two Salt Lake spaces are transformed into completely different Halloween pop-ups.

Realine Group has transformed two downtown Salt Lake spaces into two completely different Halloween pop-ups: Something Wicked at Studio and Fright Club at Varley.

The venues are only about a block and a half apart, but each has its own concept, menu and programming.

Something Wicked is brand new this year and takes inspiration from vintage horror, retro comics and classic monsters.

The transformation carries through the entire space, from the decor to the food and cocktails.

Weekly programming includes bubble magic, rotating DJs, tarot readings, pizza-making classes and other events throughout the season.

Fright Club is returning for its second year at Varley with its haunted-mansion-inspired takeover, themed food and cocktails, DJs, Scare-Oke and other seasonal programming.

You can find more information at studiosaltlake.com and ivyandvarley.com.