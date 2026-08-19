Urban Arts Festival is one day of art, music and community

The 16th Annual Urban Arts Festival is back for one day only filled with art, music and community and is suitable for all ages and it's FREE!

Th theme of this year's festival is Take Up Space and it will be in a bigger space — at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City,

"Urban Arts Festival is one of the most unique and inspiring cultural events in the state," said Derek Dyer, Executive Director of the Utah Arts Alliance and founder of the Urban Arts Festival.

"For 16 years, we have brought together an extraordinary variety of artists and performers to celebrate creativity in all its forms — from world-class muralists and the vibrant lowrider community, to dynamic musical performances, captivating street and performance artists, and an incredible array of artisan vendors."

The festival is Saturday, August 22, 2026 from noon to 10pm and you can find more information at utaharts.org.

