Utah parents say they have the easiest way to find activities for kids

Nooqbook is the new way parents discover and book amazing kids' activities, verified, local, and virtual, all in one trusted place.

From art and horseback riding to coding, fishing, robotics, and beekeeping… if a child can learn it, parents can find it.

We talked to the Utah parents who created Nooqbook after they couldn't find activities all in one place, that works.

Cali and Matt Williams says Nooqbook adds professional verification. They've partnered with one of the world's top global security screening firms.

Every instructor has a background check, is verified, and is monitored monthly.

Families get transparency, trust, and peace of mind as well as one hub where they can discover activities, read real reviews and simple scheduling.

Nooqbook isn't a simple directory. It's a full platform with over 100 integrated features and 50,000+ lines of code, the kind of performance you expect from the biggest global

platforms.

It's fast, seamless, and secure. Families feel it when booking. Instructors feel it when running and growing their business.

Nooqbook brings together a world of experiences: Piano. Dance. Coding. Robotics.

But also… fishing, floral design, woodworking, farming, entrepreneurship, photography, cooking, equestrian skills, and more.

Hands-on skills that build confidence, creativity, courage, and curiosity.

All taught by passionate instructors right in your community.

You can find more at nooqbook.com.

