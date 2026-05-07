Utahns love their dirty soda, but what is Salt Lake's "Flavor of the City"?

The Torani "Treat Truck" Pop-up is Coming to the Salt Lake City area!

At this one-of-a-kind mobile truck guests can create custom drinks, win prizes, and share their “flavor tips” through a vintage-inspired “payphone.”

Torani is a 100-year-old flavor company is credited with making Italian Sodas popular, as well as inventing the first flavored latte, so why not dirty soda?

At the pop-up guests can find their "Feature Flavor” through an interactive quiz that translates taste preferences into a custom-crafted beverage that they can make and enjoy onsite.

What is Salt Lake's "Flavor of the City?" Coconut!

The experience is free to attend and open to all ages.

It's happening Friday, May 8 and Saturday May 9 from 11am to 7pm each day at Mountain View Village, 13303 Teal Rdg Wy, Riverton, UT 84096.