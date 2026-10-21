Utah's cider makers band together for National Cider Month after spring freeze wipes out most fruit

Utah's eight cideries are coming together this October to celebrate National Cider Month — and to show their resilience after a devastating spring freeze wiped out most of the state's fruit crop this year.

A spring freeze wiped out an estimated 90% to 95% of Utah's fruit crop this year, adding pressure to a Utah cider industry that has seen impressive growth, expanding from four cideries to eight since 2021. Utah's tight community of cider makers often pools resources, and Salt Lake City's Scion Cider is bringing all eight of the state's cideries together for the Utah Cider Showcase on Sunday, Oct. 25, a highlight of its National Cider Month events lineup.

Scion Cider, a cider-focused bar in the burgeoning Central 9th neighborhood along the 9 Line Trail (900 S) in Salt Lake City, announced an event lineup dedicated to cider education and appreciation throughout October, National Cider Month.

A growing cider destination

Scion, which celebrates its fifth anniversary in December, has imported hundreds of hard ciders from around the U.S. and the globe through the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverages (DABS) special order system. The bar houses one of the largest cider selections in North America.

Working closely with a few niche distributors to bring a wider variety of fine ciders into the control state's system has helped grow the selection and availability of ciders in state liquor stores, bars and restaurants across Utah since Scion's 2021 opening.

"Our mission from the very beginning has been to be stewards of Utah's cider industry, supporting local farmers and smaller orchard operations whenever possible, and educating consumers on the wide variety of options available in the cider category," Rio Connelly said.

Connelly, a co-founder and a veteran commercial craft beer brewer looking for a new challenge, first fermented fresh-pressed apple juice to create a low-sugar, gluten-free option for a friend recently diagnosed with celiac disease. That led to developing the Scion project as the general manager and head cidermaker, and Connelly is one of three Certified Pommeliers (cider sommeliers) in Utah.

Rooted in Utah orchards

Scion's ties to Utah's Riley family of orchards for locally grown apples led two of the Riley brothers, Ben and Jordan, to join its newly formed ownership group shortly before the pandemic hit in 2020.

Jordan Riley, owner of Grammy's Fruit & Produce farmstand in Willard, serves as Scion's orchardist and primary provider of fruit for fermentation, including locally grown apricots. However, the spring 2026 freeze devastated Riley's crops, as it did those of so many other Utah orchards, creating additional challenges for several of the state's cider producers.

"This year's weather, increased fuel and distribution costs, broader economic and cultural trends are hitting small businesses like Scion and local farms already operating on razor-thin margins," co-founder Elisabeth Osmeloski said.

Scion's loyal community, known as "Scioneers," includes patrons eager to explore the wide world of cider and discover new favorites.

"Heading into our 5th anniversary, we're more committed than ever to educating Utah's consumer base on our diverse menu of dry to sweet ciders, made in traditional methods or a more modern approach," Osmeloski said. "This month's lineup of tasting classes and community events has us especially excited to celebrate the future of cider in Utah."

A month of cider events

Scion kicks off National Cider Month during the final Central 9th Jefferson Street farmers market of the season, 5–7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, with the 21+ only bar serving its hot mulled cider blend (non-alcoholic); guests may opt to add a local spirit of their choosing. Additional non-alcoholic ciders are always available.

Other October events include a free American cider education class (with optional tasting flight, $6-$9) hosted by Connelly; fall-themed craft classes; an heirloom apple tasting with an expert flown in from Upstate New York's Hudson Valley Apple Project; a Friday "date night" and singles mixer featuring an oyster pop-up and a caramel and candy apple bar; Equality Utah's National Coming Out Day gathering on Sunday, Oct. 11; and the Utah Cider Showcase on Sunday, Oct. 25, with all eight Utah cideries participating. (21+ only)

The month culminates on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Scion's most popular annual event, Apple Press Day, featuring fresh-pressing demonstrations from the orchardist, gallons of fresh juice for sale, warm cider donuts, food trucks and entertainment. Halloween costumes for humans and dogs are strongly encouraged; there will be prizes and a pet costume parade. The bulk of the apple pressing event is 21+ only, though the cider donuts and food vendors are street side, and accessible to all ages.

You can follow scionciderbar.com/events or the bar's social media accounts for updates.