Utah's Eyere family comes in second on Fox's "Extracted"

Fox's "Extracted" is a survival competition that drops untrained contestants into the wilderness while their families watch their every move.

One of those families is from Utah. We talked with Survivalist Competitor Rhoman Eyere, his mom Lynsey Sokol and his brother Dallas Jordan Eyere before the show started... and again the day after the finale aired.

The family did amazing — lasting right until the end, but not winning the $250,000 prize..

However, Lynsey, Rhoman and Dallas said they did learn a lot about their family's strength and the love they have for each other.

You can follow Rhoman @rhomeyere. Dallas @djdallas22 and Lynsey @dancerlyns.