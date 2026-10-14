Utah's "Wigglitz" made a dream come true for a 10-year-old boy.

Wittlitz, the Ogden-based, #1 Collectible Toy of the Year, recently made a dream come true for a 10-year-old boy.

Wigglitz are fun, fidgety toys that are made with 3D printing at ZB Designs.

Kids love them and they are in stores across the country and even globally.

Recently the Dreams Come True organization approached them about granting a wish for Nicholas to become a part of the team for a day at the company's headquarters.

Nicholas bravely battled leukemia and his special day consisted of designing his own Wigglitz, a dog named after his own dog, as well as play-tested some new products that are still top secret.

He also visited the 3D printing operation and helped the sale team make a sales call.

And, he added to his already-extensive Wigglitz collection with some of the most rare and exclusive Wigglitz in the world.

If you have a Wittlitz fan at home, they'll be excited to hear about the new Spooky Serie for Halloween and the Frosty Series launching soon.

They'll also have an Advent Calendar this year with 24 Wigglitz surprises waiting to open

They also just introduced the Monthly Box that gives fans the most exclusive Wigglitz to add to their collections.

Stay tuned for even more surprises!

You can follow along at @wigglitz.zb and online at wigglitz.com.