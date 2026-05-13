Via 313 is launching a brand new pizza in Utah and it's four flavors in one!

The DLX 313 is a large, four-flavor pizza is double cut into 16 slices, making it perfect for groups, sharing or first-timers looking to taste it all.

It includes:



The Detroiter with smoked pepperoni under the cheese and natural casing pepperoni on top The Ambassador Bridge loaded with pepperoni, sausage, fresh garlic, oregano and house-made ricotta The Cadillac featuring prosciutto, gorgonzola, parmesan, fig preserves and balsamic glaze The Bobo Brazil brings the heat with hot calabrese, sausage, red pepper flakes and Mike's Hot Honey

Alongside the DLX 313, Via 313 is also featuring a full summer LTO lineup through Aug. 2, including the new Elote Pizza, Meat & Cheese Boards, Banana Pudding and seasonal cocktails.

You can learn more at via313.com or by visiting them at 6163 S. State Street in Murray.