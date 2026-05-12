We talk with the author of "The Story of Us" who is a self-proclaimed "Swiftie for Eternity".

What began as a Tumblr Olivia Levin started at just 13 years old grew into personal interactions with Taylor Swift herself, a thriving global community, and now—a book.

"The Story of Us: How the Taylor Swift Fandom Changed Our Lives" is written by a swiftie, for Swifties, and for anyone curious about how fandom, identity, and community collide in the modern world.

The book has 13 chapters (of course) and takes readers into how a shared love for Taylor Swift became a shared language.

You can follow Olivia on her widely popular IG account @SwiftiesForEternity.