We talk with the newly crowned "Miss Utah 2026", Erika Dalton

Miss Utah 2026, Erika Dalton, was recently crowned during the Miss Utah Organization's 100th Anniversary Celebration.

She was Miss Nebo in the competition and will go on to represent Utah at Miss America.

Erika is a University of Michigan graduate and an accomplished classical violinist. She also is a passionate advocate for survivors of sexual violence and is committed to leadership through service and community engagement.

This was an historic year for Miss Utah because it represented a century of empowering women through scholarship, leadership, talent and service.

The celebration honored generations of Miss Utah titleholders and alumni.

The competition brought together 52 contestants from across Utah for a week-long competition featuring a private interview, evening gown, talent and on-state conversation highlighting community service initiatives.

Erica's Initiative is "Street Smarts", which promotes education, awareness and prevention of sexual assault and focuses on empowering individuals and supporting survivors.

You can learn more at missutah.org.

